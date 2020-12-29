Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
26:48
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
A CRY FROM HONG KONG - please share widely
627 views • 04/28/2022
https://yikmiu.info
I know I haven't updated the blog in a while. It was founded in April 2021 (should have been 2 months earlier...) Need to fight where I see progress, and people here just don't want to hear what we know is true! This is a sorry city. And I will keeping working for freedom until the mandates are lifted.
I need to get this word out. Period.
This should have been released later but I'm running out of food. I don't know how much time we have before Shanghai catches up. But I do know that May is historically the month of accelerated hyperinflation and I need you all to share this for me.
— founder of YikMiu.info
Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
56:11
thumbnail
【繁體中文】 Planet Lockdown - Dr. Peter McCullough full interview
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
243 views • a year ago
56:11
thumbnail
【简体中文】 Planet Lockdown - Dr. Peter McCullough full interview
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
109 views • a year ago
56:11
thumbnail
[English Subtitles] Planet Lockdown - Dr. Peter McCullough full interview
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
113 views • a year ago
9:58
thumbnail
【繁體中文字幕】 Pfizer Exploring "Mutating" COVID-19 Virus For New Vaccines 輝瑞藥廠探索“突變”新冠病毒以製造新疫苗 #定向進化
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
34 views • a year ago
9:58
thumbnail
【简体中文字幕】 Pfizer Exploring "Mutating" COVID-19 Virus For New Vaccines 辉瑞药厂探索“突变”新冠病毒以制造新疫苗 #定向进化
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
22 views • a year ago
01:36:58
thumbnail
I Saw the Tribulation Ken Peters Best Video of End Time Prophecies
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
155 views • a year ago
02:09:09
thumbnail
Fighting The Spiritual Battle
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
70 views • a year ago
01:20:19
thumbnail
Graphene in Everything
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
2890 views • a year ago
26:29
thumbnail
How to witness for Christ - Robert Morris 為主作見證(3) 如何作見證？- 蒙福人生 羅伯特莫里斯
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
18 views • a year ago
47:07
thumbnail
Financial Rebellion Episode 31 Where to Stash Your Cash (in 2023) - Catherine Austin Fitts, Polly Tommey, CHD
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
296 views • a year ago
01:34:57
thumbnail
webinar Prepare. Train. Survive. Jeff Anderson At Warrior Life [email protected]
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
61 views • a year ago
01:34:57
thumbnail
How 3 Military Survival Secrets Can Save Your Life In Any Disaster, Crisis, Collapse, Or Attack
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
283 views • a year ago
01:14:49
thumbnail
07-18-2022 This Week with Reiner Fuellmich - What happened with the lawsuit? How did we get here? Where do we go from here? Is there hope?
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
218 views • a year ago
01:05:10
thumbnail
Writing or Just Pretending When there is Zero Flow and Everything is ht
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
9 views • a year ago
01:02:27
thumbnail
Conflict and Emotional Connection Every Beat Trope and Scene Must Have These
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
2 views • a year ago
01:05:31
thumbnail
Shes EXPOSING how the deep state mafia controls all of us Redacted Conversation w Whitney Webb
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
367 views • a year ago
01:12:55
thumbnail
Truth in Fiction How to Write and Develop Believable Characters
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
18 views • a year ago
01:18:40
thumbnail
Uric Acid A KEY Cause of Weight Gain Diabetes Heart Disease & Dementia (Dr David Perlmutter)
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
377 views • a year ago
01:02:55
thumbnail
ROAD TO ANTICHRIST Chapter 2 The Real Agenda
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
274 views • a year ago
1:21
thumbnail
Congratulations NaNoWriMo 2022 Winner!
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
20 views • a year ago
13:55
thumbnail
The 5 LEAST Sexy Things Women Do that Chase Men Away (Kim Kardashian is Guilty of Number 3)
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
105 views • a year ago
45:35
thumbnail
ALERT: THE BIG ONE IS COMING RUSSIAN HIGH PRIEST GREEN LIGHTS NUCLEAR USE
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
231 views • a year ago
12:00
thumbnail
Jonathan Cahn’s Prophetic Message II to Joe Biden (The White House Apostasy)
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
117 views • a year ago
11:24
thumbnail
Is Elon Musk Preparing For An A.I. Takeover?
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
213 views • a year ago
3:11
thumbnail
1978 I Asked If Elon Musk Was The Antichrist
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
291 views • a year ago
41:02
thumbnail
Does God Keep His Promises?
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
24 views • a year ago
23:28
thumbnail
They are NOT going to get away with this we caught them Redacted with Natali and Clayton Morris
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
245 views • a year ago
37:05
thumbnail
WHAT COMES NEXT - ARE WE PREPARING FOR A CANCELLED ELECTION? NUCLEAR WAR? A TIME OF DARKNESS? WHAT'S NEXT!? IN MY LATEST VIDEO, I SHARE AN IMAGE THAT CAME TO MIND WHEN I ASKED GOD THE SAME QUESTION...
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
372 views • a year ago
02:01:16
thumbnail
DOM 07 16 19 Sal Corona Testimony: Sinaloa Drug Cartel Dealer To Servant Of Jesus Christ
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
27 views • a year ago
20:10
thumbnail
Someone needs to hear this — Daily Bible Devotionals
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
50 views • a year ago
1:27
thumbnail
🚨NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS RESPONDS🚨
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
97 views • a year ago
0:50
thumbnail
WNYC 939fm Radio Reports on NYCLeaks
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
52 views • a year ago
6:37
thumbnail
Project Veritas Actions Media Relation Manager Mario Balaban Lays Out NYCLeaks and Teases Part 2
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
77 views • a year ago
4:02
thumbnail
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Official Has ‘No Sympathy’ For Those Forced Out of Jobs from COVID Vax Mandate
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
67 views • a year ago
2:19
thumbnail
NYC Mayor Eric Adams & Staffer Chris Baugh At a Loss For Words When Asked For Comment on NYCLeaks
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
64 views • a year ago
2:34
thumbnail
Fox & Friends Cites Project Veritas Actions Undercover Investigation into NYC Mayor Eric Adams
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
137 views • a year ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket