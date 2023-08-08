Create New Account
Max is a global citizen having grown up in various countries and is tri-lingual in Italian, Spanish and English. She is a survivor of satanic ritual abuse, torture and trafficking who went on to do her healing work and train in trauma and recovery to help other survivors and those trapped in the cycle of violence. Max created a show called Unbroken where she interviews survivors, truth warriors, healers and teachers. Max integrates the knowledge she has about the global deep state political machine with issues such as child trafficking and trauma-based mind control to help educate people about the global control structure that keeps humanity trapped in cycles of individual and collective trauma and control. Knowing the truth facilitates finding solutions to the myriad of issues facing humanity and Max shares her knowledge about healing and recovery in an effort to assist individuals in looking inward and doing their shadow work. The restoration of humanity and our beautiful planet begins with each individual healing themselves and stepping into their fullest potential and power. Inner awareness of Self and outer awareness of the social engineering and harvesting of humanity and all life on the planet are necessary components to achieving freedom within and without. Max authors articles analyzing the truth behind a variety of geopolitical programs and is currently working on a book about her life as well as creating a trauma training protocol that can facilitate healing for all trauma survivors including those ritually abused. Max is an advocate for children, whom she considers our most precious asset and the future of the human race.

Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
01:04:44
thumbnail
Kurt Shore: Singer, Songwriter and Activist for Global Change
unbroken.global
7 views • 20 days ago
01:43:03
thumbnail
MK Ultra and Ritual Abuse Survivor Elisa E: Her Story and Testimony about AI
unbroken.global
63 views • a month ago
01:21:47
thumbnail
Exploring Artificial Intelligence and Transhumanism
unbroken.global
27 views • 2 months ago
01:33:01
thumbnail
SRA Survivor Asia Raine: Her Story and Recovery
unbroken.global
39 views • 2 months ago
01:04:45
thumbnail
SRA Whistleblower Sabine's Story
unbroken.global
41 views • 3 months ago
01:08:35
thumbnail
SRA survivor Gloria Masters: Her Story and Recovery
unbroken.global
18 views • 3 months ago
01:35:17
thumbnail
How to Make a Change in Our Consciousness and Create a New Reality
unbroken.global
29 views • 4 months ago
01:20:51
thumbnail
Trauma and Repressed Memories: Exposing the FMSF
unbroken.global
17 views • 4 months ago
01:13:55
thumbnail
Dr.Tess Lawrie: Exposing the WHO and Promoting the Great Freeset
unbroken.global
170 views • 4 months ago
01:28:37
thumbnail
Exposing Evil in the Medical System and Sharing True Health Solutions
unbroken.global
122 views • 5 months ago
01:25:28
thumbnail
How to Overcome Social Engineering and Live our Healthiest Lives
unbroken.global
22 views • 5 months ago
43:05
thumbnail
Tess Talks with Max
unbroken.global
19 views • 5 months ago
01:44:44
thumbnail
Restoring our Planet by Gifting Orgonite Globally
unbroken.global
27 views • 5 months ago
01:27:54
thumbnail
SRA Survivor Jeanette Archer: Her Story and Recovery
unbroken.global
41 views • 5 months ago
01:19:03
thumbnail
Exposing the Climate Scam, the Smart City Agenda and Globalism versus Environmentalism
unbroken.global
36 views • 5 months ago
51:28
thumbnail
Stages of Spiritual Development
unbroken.global
16 views • 5 months ago
01:20:50
thumbnail
Healing with Psychedelics
unbroken.global
11 views • 5 months ago
01:15:18
thumbnail
Understanding the Inner Child
unbroken.global
6 views • 5 months ago
01:03:59
thumbnail
The Physical, Mental, Emotional and Spiritual Process of Death and Dying
unbroken.global
11 views • 5 months ago
01:32:28
thumbnail
Victim Identity vs. Personal Responsibility
unbroken.global
9 views • 5 months ago
01:38:21
thumbnail
Understanding the Difference between 3D, 4D and 5D
unbroken.global
35 views • 5 months ago
01:38:43
thumbnail
The Global Cult and their Agenda for Humanity: The Cosmic View and our Journey from Victim to Victor
unbroken.global
17 views • 5 months ago
01:20:38
thumbnail
History and origins of the psychopathic elite class: How pedophilia undergirds the global control structure
unbroken.global
30 views • 5 months ago
01:03:00
thumbnail
Exposing the Agenda in Public Schools to Sexualize Children and Groom Society into accepting Pedophilia
unbroken.global
14 views • 5 months ago
01:47:06
thumbnail
Historical and Scientific Evidence of the Global Occult Control Structure, SRA and MKUltra Mind Control
unbroken.global
22 views • 5 months ago
01:47:12
thumbnail
Global Bystander Apathy: Problems and Solutions
unbroken.global
12 views • 5 months ago
02:05:30
thumbnail
Mark Passio on Natural Law, the Relationship between Morality and Freedom, the Satanic Mindset and the Real 7 Deadly Sins
unbroken.global
38 views • 5 months ago
01:42:34
thumbnail
The Global Takeover and Grooming of Humanity: Revelation of the Method and Solutions
unbroken.global
549 views • 6 months ago
01:27:53
thumbnail
Exposing Narcissism
unbroken.global
16 views • 6 months ago
01:35:29
thumbnail
The Reality of Child Protective Services and the Court System
unbroken.global
19 views • 6 months ago
01:15:33
thumbnail
The Role of Pornography in the Normalization of Pedophilia and Satanism in Society
unbroken.global
24 views • 6 months ago
01:21:28
thumbnail
The Truth about CPS
unbroken.global
4 views • 6 months ago
01:15:43
thumbnail
A look at Child Trafficking, Mind Control and the way back to Wholeness
unbroken.global
80 views • 6 months ago
01:44:39
thumbnail
Energetic Warfare: Parasitic Entities vs. Orgone Life Force Energy
unbroken.global
71 views • 6 months ago
01:06:17
thumbnail
Gays Against Groomers: Opposing the Sexualization, Medicalization and Indoctrination of Children
unbroken.global
34 views • 6 months ago
