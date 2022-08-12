Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
EnergyMe333
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
Support This Content Creator
8:33
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
21 Covid Symptoms CURED with 7mg NICOTINE Patch for 6 Days. Dr. Bryan Ardis
3658 views • 11/28/2023

Full recovery of all participants in the study treated with 7mg nicotine patch for 6 days.

Jan 2023 Research Study requirements to participate in study included:

21 Covid Long-Haul symptoms: loss of taste and smell, tinnitis (ringing in ears), dizziness, vertigo, headaches, brain fog, memory lapses, motor coordination deficit, new onset of diabetes, new high blood pressure, insomnia. Also detailed discussion of parkinsons symptoms cured and more.

Study Title: "How to Beat ALL Long Hauler COVID Symptoms in 6 Days with Nicotine"

Study Weblink: https://thedrardisshow.com/patient-resources

CovidNicotine Lozenges All Natural:   https://www.nicnac.com/

Tobacco Plant-Nicotine is NOT addictive. Pyrazines, the additive is addictive:  https://www.brighteon.com/de4001fc-f9df-40ab-88e5-fff602e4d639

FULL SHOW. SonsOfLibertyRadioLive

Dr. Bryan Ardis: Fauci & The CIA Were Using Snake Venom To Poison People Long Before COVID

https://rumble.com/:-dr.-bryan-ardis-fauci-and-the-cia-were-using-snake-venom-to-poison-people-l.html

More at EnergyMe333.com

MORE:

VanderbiltHealth.com. Psychiatry Journal. Nicotine Treatment for Alzheimers Disease, 2019

"Newhouse and others have repeatedly shown activating nicotinic receptors in the brain can improve cognition. " ~ https://discoveries.vanderbilthealth.com/2019/09/nicotine-to-treat-alzheimers-disease/

Effects of nicotinic stimulation on cognitive performance.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15018837/

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1471489203002030

The effects of nicotine on Parkinson's disease.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10857708/

A review of the effects of nicotine on schizophrenia

Nicotine seems to improve cognitive functions critically affected in schizophrenia.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18421928/

Hidden Benefits Of Nicotine on The Brain

https://mentalhealthdaily.com/2015/05/26/hidden-benefits-of-nicotine-on-the-brain/

A study of pyrazines in cigarettes and how additives might be used to enhance tobacco addiction:

https://tobaccocontrol.bmj.com/content/25/4/444

PDF Version: https://tobaccocontrol.bmj.com/content/tobaccocontrol/25/4/444.full.pdf

Venom Tech Research Studies DEEP DIVE with Dr. Bryan Ardis, Healing for the A.G.E.S.

Episode 08.28.2023 - Venom Industrial Complex: Weaponizing Venoms. Includes Transcript

https://thedrardisshow.com/episode-08-28-2023-weaponizing-venoms




Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
58:11
thumbnail
Parasite DETOX herbs and binders? PART 2. ParasiteMamma.com
EnergyMe333
37 views • 9 days ago
59:16
thumbnail
Why We Get Overrun with PARASITES? Angela Stinson. ParasiteMamma.com
EnergyMe333
137 views • 10 days ago
8:28
thumbnail
Deception. It's NOT about ACE2 Receptors. The TARGET is your Nicotine Receptors. Heal with Nicotine. Natural Nicotine is NOT addictive. Dr. Bryan Ardis
EnergyMe333
2103 views • 13 days ago
11:30
thumbnail
RESTART your favorite KETO FOODS! How to cycle through Keto foods. Dr. Wendy Myers
EnergyMe333
42 views • 16 days ago
1:44
thumbnail
Can LOW B12 make you go crazy? Eat HIGH Vit B12 Foods! Dr. Peter Osborne
EnergyMe333
330 views • 18 days ago
6:59
thumbnail
T3 and THYROID. DEEP DIVE. Morley Robbins & Dr. Hornaman
EnergyMe333
116 views • 23 days ago
0:51
thumbnail
Giant TITAN SKULL in Naples Museum? You Decide.
EnergyMe333
234 views • 24 days ago
8:40
thumbnail
The WATCHERS-Elohim, Anunaki-ABKALLU Connection? DEEP DIVE. Gilgamesh? Gen 6. Michael Heiser
EnergyMe333
243 views • 25 days ago
3:24
thumbnail
Ken Rohla Explains EMF PROTECTION. How does it work? 3 min InfoTalk.
EnergyMe333
371 views • a month ago
2:25
thumbnail
Reduce CHOLESTEROL with High Copper Foods? 30 Studies Prove it. Dr. Morley & Dr. Hornaman
EnergyMe333
468 views • a month ago
8:39
thumbnail
WEIGHT LOSS, Insulin, Sugar and Copper. 8 min InfoTalk. Robbins & Dr. Hornaman
EnergyMe333
119 views • a month ago
17:50
thumbnail
2024 GOLD PRICE TARGETS. 17 min DeepDive. Francis Hunt.
EnergyMe333
233 views • a month ago
7:15
thumbnail
GLOBAL EDEN? Healing for the Nations? 7 min InfoTalk. Michael Heiser
EnergyMe333
42 views • a month ago
2:15
thumbnail
Big 4 VENOM TECH industries: Your meds, vax, cosmetics, insecticides? $billions. 2 min InfoTalk. Dr. Bryan Ardis
EnergyMe333
1711 views • a month ago
7:54
thumbnail
The MOST HIGH God and the Divine Council. Who are the Elohim? Michael Heiser
EnergyMe333
51 views • a month ago
3:00
thumbnail
Inter-Dimensional Command Structure. The Elohim. 3 min InfoTalk. Psalm 82. Michael Heiser
EnergyMe333
124 views • a month ago
29:07
thumbnail
Our HIGH TECH Past With MELTED-LIQUID-Molded Stone. Stone poured into a form? Paul Cook
EnergyMe333
338 views • a month ago
4:19
thumbnail
IMMUNE STRENGTH is Your SPLEEN? 5x More Powerful than Your Liver? 4 min InfoTalk. RCP123.org BraveTV.com
EnergyMe333
210 views • 2 months ago
0:35
thumbnail
Jim WILLIE. 9/11 was a $300Billion BANK HEIST. 1 min InfoTalk. Golden-Jackass.com
EnergyMe333
253 views • 2 months ago
0:40
thumbnail
Delicious ENERGY BARS. 1 min recipe. No sugar! No Bake. Dates, cacao, nuts, seeds, chia, coconut, honey.
EnergyMe333
99 views • 2 months ago
3:08
thumbnail
1/3 of Parents BACKING AWAY From Vaccine Schedule. NoVaxx Kids have HEALTHIER Outcomes. 3 min InfoTalk. Dr. Peterson Pierre
EnergyMe333
230 views • 2 months ago
10:14
thumbnail
2024 Election FLYNN-KENNEDY DECEPTION. Mike GILL Exposes DEEP STATE. 10 min InfoTalk.
EnergyMe333
394 views • 2 months ago
6:39
thumbnail
Jim WILLIE on ELON-TwitterX, OBAMA, Ukraine, Gold. Who is Running the SHOW? Dec 2023. Golden-Jackass.com
EnergyMe333
147 views • 2 months ago
2:46
thumbnail
EASY Greenhouse HEATER - Copper and Sand. No Electricity. DIY. ZenGardenOasis
EnergyMe333
910 views • 2 months ago
3:17
thumbnail
BUY Bitcoin In The GOLDEN ZONE. CryptoCrewUniversity.
EnergyMe333
43 views • 2 months ago
2:19
thumbnail
Ed DOWD: How it UNRAVELS. Watch the Currencies. 2 min InfoTalk. BraveTV
EnergyMe333
2140 views • 2 months ago
4:05
thumbnail
Colitis & Crohns is iron OVERLOAD. 4 min InfoTalk. Morley Robbins & Jason Dean.
EnergyMe333
105 views • 2 months ago
2:55
thumbnail
High Cholesterol? You need less iron and MORE copper. 3 min InfoTalk. Morley Robbins & Jason Dean.
EnergyMe333
132 views • 2 months ago
2:01
thumbnail
Venom Turbo-CANCER. The SPIKE PROTEIN for HIV and Rabies is venom. Dr. Bryan Ardis
EnergyMe333
1008 views • 2 months ago
0:50
thumbnail
Parkinsons Reversed in 72 HOURS with nicotine. 1 min InfoTalk. TheDrArdisShow.com
EnergyMe333
762 views • 2 months ago
49:22
thumbnail
Immune Support Q & A. Dr. Ed Group (2020)
EnergyMe333
272 views • 2 months ago
0:45
thumbnail
Tobacco-Nicotine is NOT ADDICTIVE. Pyrazines, the ADDITIVES, are addictive. Dr. Bryan Ardis
EnergyMe333
525 views • 2 months ago
7:28
thumbnail
Dementia REVERSAL with Nicotine. Dr. Bryan Ardis
EnergyMe333
1499 views • 2 months ago
9:12
thumbnail
Why Some People Get ADVERSE REACTIONS and Others Do Not. Dr. Kevin Stillwagon
EnergyMe333
378 views • 2 months ago
3:37
thumbnail
Yellow River Piano Concerto
EnergyMe333
46 views • 2 months ago
2:07
thumbnail
Synthetic VIT D DANGERS. Increases Aluminum Absorption. Blocks Vit A Retinol. Shuts down Copper. Morley Robbins & Jason Dean.
EnergyMe333
419 views • 2 months ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket