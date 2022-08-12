EnergyMe333

Full recovery of all participants in the study treated with 7mg nicotine patch for 6 days.

Jan 2023 Research Study requirements to participate in study included:

21 Covid Long-Haul symptoms: loss of taste and smell, tinnitis (ringing in ears), dizziness, vertigo, headaches, brain fog, memory lapses, motor coordination deficit, new onset of diabetes, new high blood pressure, insomnia. Also detailed discussion of parkinsons symptoms cured and more.

Study Title: "How to Beat ALL Long Hauler COVID Symptoms in 6 Days with Nicotine"

Study Weblink: https://thedrardisshow.com/patient-resources

CovidNicotine Lozenges All Natural: https://www.nicnac.com/

Tobacco Plant-Nicotine is NOT addictive. Pyrazines, the additive is addictive: https://www.brighteon.com/de4001fc-f9df-40ab-88e5-fff602e4d639

Dr. Bryan Ardis: Fauci & The CIA Were Using Snake Venom To Poison People Long Before COVID

VanderbiltHealth.com. Psychiatry Journal. Nicotine Treatment for Alzheimers Disease, 2019

"Newhouse and others have repeatedly shown activating nicotinic receptors in the brain can improve cognition. " ~ https://discoveries.vanderbilthealth.com/2019/09/nicotine-to-treat-alzheimers-disease/

Effects of nicotinic stimulation on cognitive performance.

The effects of nicotine on Parkinson's disease.

A review of the effects of nicotine on schizophrenia

Nicotine seems to improve cognitive functions critically affected in schizophrenia.

Hidden Benefits Of Nicotine on The Brain

A study of pyrazines in cigarettes and how additives might be used to enhance tobacco addiction:

Venom Tech Research Studies DEEP DIVE with Dr. Bryan Ardis, Healing for the A.G.E.S.

Episode 08.28.2023 - Venom Industrial Complex: Weaponizing Venoms. Includes Transcript

https://thedrardisshow.com/episode-08-28-2023-weaponizing-venoms











