We are in the Golden Age

This is part 4 of how the Revelatorium Revelations Came to Be, where we explore Delstarr's later university years to his mining and telecom days , along with some of the lost opportunities that were missed out on.

Also we cover his time in the music industry managing Mother Tuckers Yellow Duck, as well as running the White Rabbit, meeting various artists and some even famous ones now and how they got their start, learn about Led Zepplin, Yard Birds, Steve Miller, Jefferson Airplane as well as Tommy Chong and Cheech Maron with the creation of Hippie quipping.

Then we travel through the hippie days and the transition from not being conscious aware to consciousness awareness of the Hippe Revolution and the Elect of Christ.



We also learn about Scientology and how it got started , as well as many other topics.

The Spiritual awareness really starts to kick in.

Very intriguing please enjoy,

