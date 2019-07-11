Create New Account
Revelatorium Revelations Video Series - E22: How the Revelatorium Revelations Came to Be (Part 4)
04/09/2023

Hello and Welcome to We are in the Golden Age,

I am your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family and am honored to welcome back Delstarr for another spectacular part of episode 22.

This is part 4 of how the Revelatorium Revelations Came to Be, where we explore Delstarr's later university years to his mining and telecom days , along with some of the lost opportunities that were missed out on.

Also we cover his time in the music industry managing Mother Tuckers Yellow Duck, as well as running the White Rabbit, meeting various artists and some even famous ones now and how they got their start, learn about Led Zepplin, Yard Birds, Steve Miller, Jefferson Airplane as well as Tommy Chong and Cheech Maron with the creation of Hippie quipping.

Then we travel through the hippie days and the transition from not being conscious aware to consciousness awareness of the Hippe Revolution and the Elect of Christ.

We also learn about Scientology and how it got started , as well as many other topics.

The Spiritual awareness really starts to kick in.

Very intriguing please enjoy,

www.thedesignofcreation.com

www.radionicships.com

you can purchase the Revelatorium Revelations series on the link:

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Revelatorium&;;ref=nb_sb_noss

Full color copy is beautiful and recommended.

 So stay tuned for more, thanks for watching,

Please subscribe to We are in the Golden Age,

For Light and Love with Will serving Creation,

I'm your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family,

Many Blessings 

Remember We are in the Golden Age.

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weareinthegoldenage

03:48:33
thumbnail
Revelatorium Revelations video Series - E22: Part 6
We are in the Golden Age
14 views • 7 months ago
02:42:48
thumbnail
Revelatorium Revelations Video Series - E22: How the Revelatorium Revelations Came to Be (Part 5)
We are in the Golden Age
28 views • 10 months ago
02:58:31
thumbnail
Revelatorium Revelations Video Series - E22: How the Revelatorium Revelations Came to Be (Part 4)
We are in the Golden Age
48 views • 10 months ago
02:36:58
thumbnail
Revelatorium Revelations Video Series - E22: How the Revelatorium Revelations Came to Be (Part 3)
We are in the Golden Age
70 views • a year ago
02:34:38
thumbnail
Revelatorium Revelations Video Series - E22: How the Revelatorium came to be - (Part 2)
We are in the Golden Age
166 views • a year ago
01:58:32
thumbnail
Revelatorium Revelations Video Series - Episode 22: How the Revelatorium Revelations came to be (Part 1)
We are in the Golden Age
63 views • a year ago
01:26:27
thumbnail
Revelatorium Revelations Video Series - E21: Crop Circles
We are in the Golden Age
366 views • a year ago
02:02:14
thumbnail
Revelatorium Revelations Video Series - E20: Timelines
We are in the Golden Age
326 views • 2 years ago
41:15
thumbnail
Revelatorium Revelations Video Series - E19: Day of Atonement, Translation, Alpha and Omega.
We are in the Golden Age
221 views • 3 years ago
01:25:42
thumbnail
Revelatorium Revelations Video Series - E18: The Galactic Underworld - part 1
We are in the Golden Age
545 views • 3 years ago
01:33:14
thumbnail
Revelatorium Revelations Video Series - E17: Garden of Eden
We are in the Golden Age
911 views • 3 years ago
01:33:03
thumbnail
Revelatorium Revelations Video Series - E16: The Radionnic Ships of the Heavenly Host
We are in the Golden Age
530 views • 3 years ago
01:48:53
thumbnail
Revelatorium Revelations Video Series - E15:Introduction on How the Revelatorium Revelations Came to be.
We are in the Golden Age
290 views • 3 years ago
01:10:40
thumbnail
Revelatorium Revelations Video Series - E14: Luciferian Self Will Rebellion of the Cosmic Overplus
We are in the Golden Age
478 views • 3 years ago
01:11:16
thumbnail
Revelatorium Revelations Video Series - E13: New Creation in Andromeda
We are in the Golden Age
466 views • 3 years ago
01:46:16
thumbnail
Revelatorium Revelations Video Series - E12: Intelligent Design Of Creation
We are in the Golden Age
247 views • 3 years ago
01:18:36
thumbnail
Revelatorium Revelations Video Series - E11: The Great Cosmic Plan of Alpha and Omega
We are in the Golden Age
387 views • 3 years ago
01:10:19
thumbnail
Revelatorium Revelations Video Series - E10: The Cosmic Overplus
We are in the Golden Age
327 views • 3 years ago
01:14:56
thumbnail
Revelatorium Revelations Video Series - E9: Revelations
We are in the Golden Age
360 views • 3 years ago
56:15
thumbnail
Revelatorium Revelations Video Series -E8: Crucifixion of Christ
We are in the Golden Age
381 views • 3 years ago
39:08
thumbnail
Revelatorium Revelations Video Series: Reading Starrgram 2- Point and Center of Creation
We are in the Golden Age
144 views • 3 years ago
01:16:22
thumbnail
Revelatorium Revelations Video Series- E7: Atlantis
We are in the Golden Age
466 views • 3 years ago
45:05
thumbnail
Revelatorium Revelations Video Series: Reading Starrgram 1 - Origins of the Intelligent Design
We are in the Golden Age
204 views • 3 years ago
01:16:05
thumbnail
Revelatorium Revelations Video Series- E6: Soul Atoms [un-edited]
We are in the Golden Age
218 views • 3 years ago
37:30
thumbnail
Revelatorium Revelations Video Series- E5, part 2: Rules of Incarnation
We are in the Golden Age
355 views • 3 years ago
01:01:21
thumbnail
Revelatorium Revelations Video Series- E5: Incarnation and Re-Incarnation
We are in the Golden Age
378 views • 3 years ago
56:33
thumbnail
Revelatorium Revelations Video Series- E4: Seven Dimensions of the Seven Super Universes
We are in the Golden Age
358 views • 3 years ago
9:27
thumbnail
Revelatorium Revelations Video Series: Reading Starrgram- Preface and Universal Disclosure
We are in the Golden Age
370 views • 3 years ago
02:01:36
thumbnail
Revelatorium Revelations Video Series -E3: 22 Cosmic Events that currently affects/effects human conciousness and/or Earth
We are in the Golden Age
1277 views • 3 years ago
01:39:03
thumbnail
Revelatorium Revelations Video Series- E2: TREE of LIFE Lecture w/ Discussion
We are in the Golden Age
656 views • 3 years ago
42:58
thumbnail
Revelatorium Revelations Video Series- E1: INTRODUCTION with INTERVIEW
We are in the Golden Age
908 views • 3 years ago
5:16
thumbnail
Independent Energy - (IE) REVEALED, Episode 5: Independent Energy Device(s) - (IED), PART 2
We are in the Golden Age
1100 views • 4 years ago
6:08
thumbnail
Independent Energy - (IE) REVEALED, Episode 5: Independent Energy Device(s) - (IED), PART 1
We are in the Golden Age
2588 views • 4 years ago
7:40
thumbnail
Independent Energy - (IE) REVEALED, Episode 4: Letter of Support, Existence and Realization of Value
We are in the Golden Age
630 views • 4 years ago
5:27
thumbnail
Independent Energy - (IE) REVEALED, Episode 3: Energy Control Structure, Before and After
We are in the Golden Age
1014 views • 4 years ago
4:12
thumbnail
Independent Energy - (IE) REVEALED; Episode 2: Operational Classification
We are in the Golden Age
781 views • 5 years ago

