chanel thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
Wellness Superheroes | Ebola, Disease X: Be Prepared with Dr. Richard Bartlett
172 views • 01/25/2024

Dr Richard Bartlett joins us again, to sound the alarm and informs us how to be prepared for the next PLANdemic.


Due to the nature of this episode… this episode will not be on YOUTUBE or Spotify… be sure to SUBSCRIBE, LIKE & SHARE on Brighteon & Rumble!


Articles & Studies:

New Bat Lab Proposed Despite CDC's Past 'Serious Safety Violations While Working with Bioterror Pathogens' in Colorado

 - https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/new-bat-lab-proposed-despite-cdcs   FDA-Approved Drugs Nitazoxanide (NTZ) and Monoclonal Antibodies 'Inhibit' Ebola - https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/fda-approved-drugs-nitazoxanide-ntz


Deagel Report 2025 predictions - https://nobulart.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Deagel-2025-Forecast-by-Country.pdf


Be Prepared Toolbox - https://budesonideworks.com/be-prepared


Get on the PATCHES - https://lifewave.com/wellnesssuperheroes/enrollment/packs


Wellness Superheroes links:  NEW WEBSITE LAUNCH - https://patchingsuperheroes.com


Connect with us - https://linktr.ee/wellnesssuperheroes


Website - https://wellnesssuperheroes.com


Patching Superheroes | 002 | Glutathione Activation w/ Lillian Walker
1 view • 10 days ago
Wellness Superheroes | Ebola, Disease X: Be Prepared with Dr. Richard Bartlett
172 views • 16 days ago
Wellness Superheroes | Eating Consciously w/ Laurie Rock
14 views • 25 days ago
Wellness Superheroes | 2023: A Year in Review
15 views • a month ago
Patching Superheroes w/ Dame Lillian - 001 - 7 Dec '23
39 views • 2 months ago
Wellness Superheroes | Untether Your Wealth w/ The Spiritual Accountant
12 views • 3 months ago
Wellness Superheroes | Big Harma: a Deep Dive with Dr Ardis
385 views • 3 months ago
Wellness Superheroes | The Rasha: Sound Frequency Healing | Dr Kami Owen
62 views • 3 months ago
Wellness Superheroes | Follow The Truth w/ Dr Richard Bartlett
37 views • 3 months ago
Wellness Superheroes | Stem Cell Activation with Dame Lillian Walker
26 views • 3 months ago
Wellness Superheroes | Conscious & Sacred Body Languages with Robert Tennyson Stevens
5 views • 3 months ago
Wellness Superheroes | Quantum Health: EMF Friend & Foe w/ Kerrie Gleeson
18 views • 3 months ago

