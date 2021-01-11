Create New Account
Do We Need Supplements? The Fastest Growing Organic Resource Dives Into The Industry | Ep 151
21 views • 01/24/2024

Azure Standard has taken on the hurdles of competing with Big Food & Big Ag and made itself into one of the fastest growing US organic consumer resources. Founder David Stelzer joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA to talk about why they’ve been led to create their new AzureWell supplement line after resisting for so many years, why we need supplements, if everyone needs them and how to navigate all the choices.

The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it! We The Patriots USA does not endorse or recommend any product or service advertised on this program. We The Patriots USA is not a healthcare provider and cannot provide medical advice or treatment.


AzureWell: https://www.azurestandard.com/?a_aid=ccbf5b55cd

https://www.azurelivingwell.com/


Teryn’s Clean Living Guide: https://teryngregson.com/clean-living

Teryn’s NEW 2023 Garden Planner: https://teryngregson.com/garden-planner


Watch and share our latest documentary go to ShotDead.org

Join the fight to get justice for the victims by making a donation by visiting www.wethepatriotsusa.org


Receive Legal Updates via the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/


Subscribe to listen to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Rumble: https://rumble.com/WeThePatriotsUSA


49:00
thumbnail
Do We Need Supplements? The Fastest Growing Organic Resource Dives Into The Industry | Ep 151
We The Patriots USA
21 views • 16 days ago
46:15
thumbnail
Dr. Ben Tapper on Stress, the #1 Cause of Death Worldwide, How To Redirect Your Energy | Ep 150
We The Patriots USA
29 views • 23 days ago
48:58
thumbnail
Current Legal Landscape for Medical Freedom: Kingdom vs. Babylon Thinking | Ep. 149
We The Patriots USA
43 views • a month ago
36:54
thumbnail
Desensitizing Our Children: How We’ve Become a Sex Nation & The Effects on Kids | Replay Ep 148
We The Patriots USA
51 views • a month ago
44:15
thumbnail
If Unborn Babies are Considered Patients in Medical Settings, Why Not Society? | Replay Ep 147
We The Patriots USA
17 views • a month ago
45:03
thumbnail
The No. 1 Toxin to Cut in 2024: Fluoride - History of This Toxic Substance | Replay Ep 146
We The Patriots USA
74 views • 2 months ago
43:39
thumbnail
Biggest News of 2023 with Steve Kirsch: The Media Won’t Cover, Pfizer Litigation | Replay Ep 145
We The Patriots USA
184 views • 2 months ago
44:22
thumbnail
Navigating ER & Hospital Child Abuse Pediatricians And How To Get Your Child Home | REPLAY Ep 144
We The Patriots USA
38 views • 2 months ago
46:15
thumbnail
Transgender Surgeries Are Not Reversible Trans Man Scott Newgent REPLAY Ep. 143
We The Patriots USA
82 views • 2 months ago
43:48
thumbnail
Abortion and Breast Cancer Unborn Considered Patients in Medical Settings, Why Not Society Ep 128
We The Patriots USA
28 views • 2 months ago
44:49
thumbnail
44:03
thumbnail
Endocrine Disruptors, Spiritual Health, Double Blind Placebo Study & Your Tongue Tells All | Ep 142
We The Patriots USA
50 views • 2 months ago
45:10
thumbnail
Building Your Home to Chemical-Free, Is It Possible? Green Design Expert Andy Pace | Ep 141
We The Patriots USA
37 views • 2 months ago
45:00
thumbnail
Soil vs. Dirt, Lard vs. Tallow, Skincare vs. Skinfood | Farrow Skincare Ep 140
We The Patriots USA
46 views • 2 months ago
44:42
thumbnail
Labor & Delivery Nurse SHOCKING FULL Shot Dead Interview, Michelle Gershman | Ep 139
We The Patriots USA
302 views • 2 months ago
43:58
thumbnail
Dr. James Thorp FULL Shot Dead Interview, Never Before Seen Comments | Ep 138
We The Patriots USA
438 views • 3 months ago
45:19
thumbnail
Dr. Peter MCullough FULL Shot Dead Interview, Never Before Seen Comments | Ep 137
We The Patriots USA
532 views • 3 months ago
44:37
thumbnail
Baby Dies 11 Hours After Birth, Mother Receives COVID Shot in 1st Trimester, Speaks Out | Ep. 136
We The Patriots USA
130 views • 3 months ago
44:04
thumbnail
Died Suddenly in the Waking Hours, Martin Family’s Run-Around from the Medical Examiner | Ep 135
We The Patriots USA
189 views • 3 months ago
23:57
thumbnail
Shot Dead on Children's Health Defense
We The Patriots USA
249 views • 3 months ago
01:08:18
thumbnail
Shot Dead The Movie
We The Patriots USA
271 views • 3 months ago
42:32
thumbnail
Father of 16-year-old Who Passed From Covid Shot Fights Back | Ernest Ramirez, Ep 134
We The Patriots USA
83 views • 3 months ago
03:13:38
thumbnail
🔴 SHOT DEAD - World Premiere - LIVE FROM TULSA, OK!
We The Patriots USA
41 views • 3 months ago
01:08:18
thumbnail
Shot Dead
We The Patriots USA
702 views • 3 months ago
44:54
thumbnail
4-Year-Old Used as “Case Study” by Hospital, Mother Pleads to Release Her | Ep 133
We The Patriots USA
122 views • 3 months ago
45:01
thumbnail
Behind The Making of Shot Dead | Fired PGA TOUR Personnel Produce Heartbreaking Documentary, Ep 132
We The Patriots USA
233 views • 3 months ago
43:13
thumbnail
Music Industry Isn’t 100% Compromised | Five Times August Fights For Kids in Shot Dead Film Ep 131
We The Patriots USA
51 views • 3 months ago
44:49
thumbnail
First Class-Action Lawsuit Against Remdesivir, Claiming False Advertising & Negligence | Ep 130
We The Patriots USA
142 views • 3 months ago
43:40
thumbnail
Steve Kirsch: COVID Shot Adulterated Gene Sequence Opens Pfizer Up to Litigation | Ep 129
We The Patriots USA
494 views • 4 months ago
43:48
thumbnail
Abortion and Breast Cancer | Unborn Considered Patients in Medical Settings, Why Not Society? Ep 128
We The Patriots USA
15 views • 4 months ago
43:12
thumbnail
Breast Cancer Survivors, Are Breast Implants Leading to Potentially More Cancer? | Dr. Rankin Ep 127
We The Patriots USA
73 views • 4 months ago
45:45
thumbnail
Berkey Water Filters Sue EPA After Taken off Market without Due Process | Ep 126
We The Patriots USA
61 views • 4 months ago
43:50
thumbnail
The Common Denominator Between Asian Brothels & The U.S. | Leigh Dundas, Ep 125
We The Patriots USA
65 views • 4 months ago
43:50
thumbnail
Turbo Cancers: Should You Be Worried? Are They Vax Related? | Dr. Harvey Risch, Ep 124
We The Patriots USA
313 views • 4 months ago
44:29
thumbnail
New Mexico Governor’s Attorney says Gun Owners Purposely Intimidate Others in Public | Ep 123
We The Patriots USA
299 views • 4 months ago
21:24
thumbnail
PREVIEW: HEARING TOMORROW AGAINST NM GUN GRAB!
We The Patriots USA
32 views • 4 months ago

