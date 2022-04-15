Xabier Garay

The current central bank-controlled banking system is the root cause of all the evil in the world. Therefore, we have to replace it, or the world is going to continue to go to hell in a handbasket. So, let’s replace it with The Perfect Banking System. @ bitchute.com https://www.bitchute.com/video/GqhnXksNgNCR/ @ rumble.com https://rumble.com/v1766vt-we-can-have-the-perfect-world-if-we-use-the-perfect-banking-system.html @odysee.com https://odysee.com/@XabierGaray:8/We-Can-Have-the-Perfect-World-if-We-Use-The-Perfect-Banking-System:b @youtube.com https://youtu.be/o8jO9ILO2C8 @ brighteon.com https://www.brighteon.com/f36bee94-7032-46f2-9213-eba332d6a13e Video download https://www.mediafire.com/file/jj2olnig0tobq64/The_Perfect_Banking_System_-_20-06-2022.mp4/file Thumbnail download https://www.mediafire.com/view/7jo8gtk3gharkbx/The_Perfect_Banking_System_thumbnail.jpg/file