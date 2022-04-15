Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
Xabier Garay
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
32:49
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
We Can Have the Perfect World if We Use: The Perfect Banking System
81 views • 06/03/2022

The current central bank-controlled banking system is the root cause of all the evil in the world. Therefore, we have to replace it, or the world is going to continue to go to hell in a handbasket. So, let’s replace it with The Perfect Banking System. @ bitchute.com https://www.bitchute.com/video/GqhnXksNgNCR/ @ rumble.com https://rumble.com/v1766vt-we-can-have-the-perfect-world-if-we-use-the-perfect-banking-system.html @odysee.com https://odysee.com/@XabierGaray:8/We-Can-Have-the-Perfect-World-if-We-Use-The-Perfect-Banking-System:b @youtube.com https://youtu.be/o8jO9ILO2C8 @ brighteon.com https://www.brighteon.com/f36bee94-7032-46f2-9213-eba332d6a13e Video download https://www.mediafire.com/file/jj2olnig0tobq64/The_Perfect_Banking_System_-_20-06-2022.mp4/file Thumbnail download https://www.mediafire.com/view/7jo8gtk3gharkbx/The_Perfect_Banking_System_thumbnail.jpg/file

Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
1:57
thumbnail
Why Is Interest Outlawed In: The Perfect Banking System and Why Anyone Would Offer an I fre
Xabier Garay
42 views • 10 months ago
3:52
thumbnail
Por Qué Prohibir el Interés en El Perfecto Sistema Bancario y Por Qué Ofrecería un Préstamo Sin Interés
Xabier Garay
20 views • 2 years ago
4:13
thumbnail
La Otra Razón Porque El Perfecto Sistema Bancario No Usa Oro y Plata Como Dinero
Xabier Garay
2 views • 2 years ago
3:39
thumbnail
The Other Reason Why: The Perfect Banking System Doesn’t Use Gold and Silver as Money
Xabier Garay
171 views • 2 years ago
12:21
thumbnail
Una Razón Porqué El Perfecto Sistema Bancario No Usa Oro y Plata Como Dinero (y Trueque)
Xabier Garay
40 views • 2 years ago
11:20
thumbnail
One of the Reasons Why: The Perfect Banking System Doesn’t Use Gold and Silver as Money (& Barter)
Xabier Garay
1160 views • 2 years ago
11:01
thumbnail
Reemplazar el Sistema Bancario Actual Sería Súper Fácil, Apenas Un Inconveniente
Xabier Garay
1 view • 2 years ago
5:38
thumbnail
Replacing the Current Banking System Would Be Super Easy, Barely an Inconvenience
Xabier Garay
300 views • 2 years ago
36:12
thumbnail
Podemos Tener el Mundo Perfecto si Usamos: El Perfecto Sistema Bancario
Xabier Garay
10 views • 2 years ago
32:49
thumbnail
We Can Have the Perfect World if We Use: The Perfect Banking System
Xabier Garay
81 views • 2 years ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket