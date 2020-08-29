Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
Yahsdaughter137777
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
1:24
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
Do You Have Your Global Digital Certification of Covid Vaccination?
243 views • 06/09/2023

This is the mark of the beast and all nations will be deceived by this sorcery; giving access to their bodies to be defiled by science and technology.

1 Corinthians 3:17 KJV Bible

“If any man defile the temple of God, him shall God destroy; for the temple of God is holy, which temple ye are.”

Revelation 18:23 KJV Bible

23 And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived.


What is in your best interest? Most of the Church as we know it, will join Mystery Babylon to save their lives getting their global health certificate.

Matthew 16:25-26

King James Version Bible

25 For whosoever will save his life shall lose it: and whosoever will lose his life for my sake shall find it.

26 For what is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?


Notices:-My email contact is [email protected]

-If you would like to join a mailing list for video calls with me https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vtve4GwEe9ow/

-If you would like to keep in regular contact with me https://www.bitchute.com/video/RGpMUiVRF3mt/

-My Zoom: https://us05web.zoom.us/j/7906225444?pwd=U2wybzhRVzdEM2J4SGJRTGtEaFJvUT09

-My Skype: https://join.skype.com/invite/drChjoYDkPDh

-My facebook messenger: https://www.facebook.com/JudyDaniel137777/

-My contact Number for WhatsApp, Viber or Telegram is 1 784 4921844

Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
42:25
thumbnail
Truth and Righteousness
Yahsdaughter137777
13 views • 12 days ago
51:31
thumbnail
Truth and Righteousness
Yahsdaughter137777
16 views • 13 days ago
22:12
thumbnail
Truth and Righteousness
Yahsdaughter137777
15 views • 13 days ago
3:44
thumbnail
Truth and Righteousness
Yahsdaughter137777
22 views • 13 days ago
14:45
thumbnail
Truth and Righteousness
Yahsdaughter137777
7 views • 13 days ago
30:50
thumbnail
Truth and Righteousness
Yahsdaughter137777
5 views • 13 days ago
3:09
thumbnail
Truth and Righteousness
Yahsdaughter137777
18 views • 22 days ago
22:56
thumbnail
Truth and Righteousness
Yahsdaughter137777
23 views • 22 days ago
7:46
thumbnail
Truth and Righteousness
Yahsdaughter137777
9 views • 23 days ago
01:11:27
thumbnail
Truth and Righteousness
Yahsdaughter137777
22 views • 23 days ago
15:38
thumbnail
Truth and Righteousness
Yahsdaughter137777
25 views • 25 days ago
10:15
thumbnail
Truth and Righeousness
Yahsdaughter137777
13 views • 25 days ago
27:39
thumbnail
Truth and Righteousness
Yahsdaughter137777
6 views • 25 days ago
33:03
thumbnail
Truth and Righteousness
Yahsdaughter137777
11 views • 25 days ago
3:27
thumbnail
Truth and Righteousness
Yahsdaughter137777
16 views • a month ago
12:36
thumbnail
Truth and Righteousness
Yahsdaughter137777
14 views • a month ago
2:39
thumbnail
Join me LIVE (see description)
Yahsdaughter137777
10 views • a month ago
2:16
thumbnail
Truth and Righteousness
Yahsdaughter137777
14 views • a month ago
9:08
thumbnail
Truth and Righteusness
Yahsdaughter137777
20 views • a month ago
13:41
thumbnail
Truth and Righteousness
Yahsdaughter137777
14 views • a month ago
7:04
thumbnail
Truth and Righteousness
Yahsdaughter137777
17 views • a month ago
8:24
thumbnail
Truth and Righteousness
Yahsdaughter137777
28 views • a month ago
0:49
thumbnail
Truth and Righteousness
Yahsdaughter137777
15 views • a month ago
0:36
thumbnail
Truth and Righteousness
Yahsdaughter137777
8 views • a month ago
5:12
thumbnail
Truth and Rightesousness
Yahsdaughter137777
11 views • a month ago
0:44
thumbnail
Truth and Righteosness
Yahsdaughter137777
10 views • a month ago
1:42
thumbnail
Truth and Righteousness
Yahsdaughter137777
7 views • a month ago
1:37
thumbnail
Truth and Righteousness
Yahsdaughter137777
8 views • a month ago
19:05
thumbnail
Truth and Righteousness
Yahsdaughter137777
17 views • a month ago
0:14
thumbnail
Truth and Righteousness (video in description box)
Yahsdaughter137777
13 views • a month ago
0:31
thumbnail
Truth and Righteousness
Yahsdaughter137777
15 views • a month ago
7:07
thumbnail
Truth and Righteousness
Yahsdaughter137777
34 views • a month ago
43:22
thumbnail
Truth and Righteousness
Yahsdaughter137777
22 views • a month ago
5:19
thumbnail
Truth and Righteousness
Yahsdaughter137777
17 views • a month ago
28:13
thumbnail
Truth and Righteousness
Yahsdaughter137777
31 views • a month ago
14:12
thumbnail
Truth and Righteousness
Yahsdaughter137777
20 views • a month ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket