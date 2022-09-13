Create New Account
Northern Ohr
Americans Against A Two State Solution in the Land of Israel
37 views • 01/08/2024

Sign the Petition here: https://americansagainstatwostatesolution.org 

Americans Against A Two State Solution is a non-profit, nonpartisan organization supported by Jews and non-Jews alike, for raising awareness of ongoing political issues surrounding the Holy Land. We stand AGAINST funding terrorist organizations whose pockets have been lined for far too long with American tax-payer money.  Please join in the quest to steer our elected officials back towards righteousness and back from the brink of the abyss. 
History is quite clear on the repercussions if we do not!


A Prophetic Word You've Never Heard
Northern Ohr
45 views • 4 months ago
A Wake Up Call for the Climate Cult
Northern Ohr
59 views • 7 months ago
Think You Know What Sin Is?
Northern Ohr
42 views • 7 months ago
Can you name the bible verse: More Than Bread Alone?
Northern Ohr
12 views • 8 months ago
Ever heard of Pentecost?
Northern Ohr
58 views • 9 months ago
You Have Heard It Said!
Northern Ohr
26 views • 10 months ago
You Decide, Episode 5: Led By the Spirit
Northern Ohr
16 views • 10 months ago
Transcend, Part 2
Northern Ohr
5 views • a year ago
Transcend, Part 1
Northern Ohr
30 views • a year ago
Choose Wisely
Northern Ohr
103 views • a year ago
Few Are Chosen
Northern Ohr
79 views • a year ago
Who is able to Stand?
Northern Ohr
59 views • a year ago
Truth of the Matter
Northern Ohr
48 views • a year ago
Identity Crisis
Northern Ohr
34 views • a year ago
The Law of Christ
Northern Ohr
84 views • a year ago
You Decide, Episode 4: Liberty in Messiah
Northern Ohr
34 views • a year ago
Snare of the Devil
Northern Ohr
45 views • a year ago
You Decide, Episode 3: The Jerusalem Council
Northern Ohr
44 views • a year ago
You Decide, Episode 2: Defilement of the Heart
Northern Ohr
41 views • a year ago
You Decide, Episode 1: Peter's Vision
Northern Ohr
64 views • a year ago

