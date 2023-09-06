The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 261 - The Image!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
** Note: at 7:35 minute should be 70% of people.
In this video i want to look primarily at the IMAGE of the Beast
described in Revelation 13:14-15. Many people don’t appear to understand
what this IMAGE is. I have talked about this in other videos but i
haven’t done a video specifically about this topic. A failure to
understand WHAT the IMAGE is will result in deception. The IMAGE has the
power to both SPEAK and demand WORSHIP and to KILL those that refuse.
This is SERIOUS! Any enquiring mind wanting to know the truth MUST get
to grips with this IMAGE of the Beast and understand it OR it may result
in their death. Serious stuff indeed!
