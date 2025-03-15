Green Thumb Adventures: Sprouts, Soil, and Subscriber Smiles

Well, I had a wonderful week, the seeds that I recently planted in both grow tents have sprouted and are doing nicely. I bought plenty of garden soil and fertilizer. And I built an outdoor tent for the upper garden where I planted broccoli and Napa cabbages that I recently bought. I also had a surprise meet & greet yesterday with subscriber and Patreon Patron, RL Risa White, her sister and niece. We had a great time.





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll