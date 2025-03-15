Green Thumb Adventures: Sprouts, Soil, and Subscriber Smiles

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Well, I had a wonderful week, the seeds that I recently planted in both grow tents have sprouted and are doing nicely. I bought plenty of garden soil and fertilizer. And I built an outdoor tent for the upper garden where I planted broccoli and Napa cabbages that I recently bought. I also had a surprise meet & greet yesterday with subscriber and Patreon Patron, RL Risa White, her sister and niece. We had a great time.
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll