Sanctions have had a massive effect on the Russian economy — Ursula von der Leyen

Nothing compared on the effect they've had on the European economies

Russian stocks rise, ruble strengthens after introduction of 16th package of sanctions against Russia.

EU spent more on Russian energy than on aid to Ukraine, — The Guardian

▪️ 21.9 billion euros is the cost of Russian energy supplies to the EU in 2024 , despite all Western sanctions. Over the same period, the EU allocated 18.7 billion euros to help Ukraine, the British The Guardian reports (https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/feb/24/eu-spends-more-russian-oil-gas-than-financial-aid-ukraine-report)

▪️ Russia earned 242 billion euros in 2024 from global fossil fuel exports , and revenues since the start of the Ukrainian conflict are approaching a trillion euros

▪️ The publication considers Europe's purchase of energy resources as aid to Russia and concludes that the EU primarily supports Russia in the conflict, not Ukraine

UN General Assembly Adopts Anti-Russian Resolution on Ukraine

US votes against

The UN General Assembly did not support the Russian Federation's amendment to the neutral resolution on Ukraine prepared by the United States on eliminating the root causes of the conflict.

The United States does not support the anti-Russian draft resolution of the UN General Assembly on Ukraine and calls for its withdrawal, the American representative to the World Organization said.

US imposes new sanctions against Iran - release (https://ofac.treasury.gov/recent-actions/20250224)

South Korea has decided to lift sanctions restrictions on the supply of medical equipment to Russia from February 28, the South Korean Ministry of Industry, Trade and Resources reported.



