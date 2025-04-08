UPLOAD FREELY AVAILABLE

“You’re right! We’re going to need a tax hike to feed him!” An editorial cartoon by Ed Gamble, the cartoon references Mayor John Peyton and the City Council raising taxes to feed the government waste “rat”

FOREIGN AID IS TREASON

Terrorism: Method of government inspiring by terror by acts of brutality, and savagery

Terrorist: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.

Democracy Definition from Greek The rule over the people

Dictatorship naturally arises out of democracy, and the most aggravated form of tyranny and slavery from the most extreme liberty. Plato

Anarchy A utopian society where individuals enjoy complete freedom from government