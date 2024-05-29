BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ROBERT DE NIRO IS A LONGTIME FRIEND OF CONVICTED PEDOPHILE RAPIST ROMAN POLANSKI ₪ [AS WELL AS HARV]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
128 views • 11 months ago

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Robert De Niro is a longtime friend of convicted pedophile rapist Roman Polanski as well as Harvey Weinstein.


Court records clearly show that Polanski went to see De Niro after raping the child, possibly to gloat about his latest conquest. In 1977, Polanski was charged with five counts of unlawful sexual intercourse, he fled to France where he couldn't be extradited and it is believed that he may have hooked his butt-buddy Robert Deniro up with the kiddy sex ring.


Polanski even stated that ‘every man wants to be in bed with a 13-year-old girl’ during his confession about being attracted to the 13-year-old girls he was photographing for Vogue Magazine.


I have more information coming, we aren’t done yet.


Source: https://x.com/dom_lucre/status/1795629170027802635

harvey weinsteinrobert de niroconvicted pedophilegloria allredroman polanskimulti pronged attackillegal tender
