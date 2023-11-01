BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
4 IMPORTANT LESSONS Halloween can teach your kids about CAPITALISM
10 views • 11/01/2023

Glenn Beck


Oct 31, 2023


As leftism spreads around the country, Halloween is the perfect opportunity to teach your kids American Greatness Lesson One: "Capitalism for Dummies” Glenn explains how costumes, trick-or-treating, and sticky fingers can be used to cement the core principles of capitalism into your kids so that the socialists have no chance. Want your kids to understand how taxes, and private property, and leftist "equity" really work? Don't sit them down and rant about Adam Smith! Take them for a stroll around the neighborhood instead.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XtgqmiCq6vI

Keywords
childrenkidscapitalismglenn becklessonshalloween
