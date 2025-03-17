BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
PERFECTLY CONSISTENT: THE JUSTICE AND MERCY OF GOD
RandyWatchReport
RandyWatchReport
4 views • 6 months ago

od has given to men a declaration of His character and of His method of dealing with sin. “The Lord God, merciful and gracious, long-suffering and abundant in goodness and truth, keeping mercy for thousands, forgiving iniquity and transgression and sin, and that will by no means clear the guilty.” Exodus 34:6, 7. “All the wicked will He destroy.” “The transgressors shall be destroyed together: the end of the wicked shall be cut off.” Psalm 145:20; 37:38. The power and authority of the divine government will be employed to put down rebellion; yet all the manifestations of retributive justice will be perfectly consistent with the character of God as a merciful, long-suffering, benevolent being. {GC 541.2} 

