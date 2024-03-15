💥Byron Donalds | J6 committee linked to Fani Willis: 'Fascism at its finest'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Newsmax | Byron Donalds drops J6 Committee Bombshell, links to Fani Willis: 'Fascism at its finest'. 'IT'S UN-AMERICAN': Rep. Byron Donalds joins "Eric Bolling The Balance" to rip former House Jan 6 committee members, linking them to Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis — plus more political hypothesis about "master of disaster" Joe Biden on the road to Election Day.