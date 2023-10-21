Shabbat Discussion Noach 21102023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Noach | נח | "Noah"
Torah:
Genesis 6:9 - 11:32
Prophets:
Isaiah : 66:1-24
Brit Hadasha:
Luke 1:1-80;
1 Peter 3:8-22;
2 Peter 2:4-10
SHABBAT SHALOM!
Welcome To the SII, Suomi Torah International weekly torah portion reading. Today we are reading NOAH from Genesis chapter 6 verse 9 to chapter 11 verse 32
Our readers are Chris from Scatterlings and James from Fiery Faith Ministries and many other guest readers, Sherry, Andrea