IDF preparing to destroy Syrian army weapons & ammunition found in Quneitra

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Israel Defense Forces is preparing to destroy Syrian army weapons and ammunition found in Quneitra, where IDF forces moved in after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government.
Adding: The US State Department has announced the cancellation of a $10 million reward for information on Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, the head of HTS.