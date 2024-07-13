NATO Stooges Gather in Their Masses for 75th Anniversary - New World Next Week

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw561/
This week on the New World Next Week: The Lancet estimates 186,000 Palestinians will die as a result of Israel's Gaza holocaust; the NATO leaders descend on Washington to hatch schemes for launching wars around the globe; and from Europe to Japan, people are getting sick of overtourism.
