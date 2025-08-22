'The whole Epstein thing is a Democrat HOAX' - Trump - (adding link to DOJ HOAX interview with Ghislaine Maxwell released today)

'The whole Epstein thing is a Democrat HOAX' — Trump

Says 'A LOT OF PEOPLE' mentioned in files 'don't deserve to be'

'Give them everything you can give them... I couldn't care less'

Adding: TODAY, The U.S. Department of Justice has released redacted transcripts and audio recordings of interviews with Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffery Epstein’s accomplice in his child abuse and sex trafficking ring.

In the interest of transparency,

@TheJusticeDept is releasing the complete transcript and audio of my proffer of Ms. Maxwell. The transcript and audio are linked below.

Interview:

https://www.justice.gov/maxwell-interview

🚨 PEDOPHILE PARADISE: Child molesters feel untouchable in Israel

👉 Five years ago, Israel was exposed as a safe haven for accused child sex abusers. Has anything changed? Not really.

♦️ In 2020, CBS News revealed that US child rapists exploited Israel’s Law of Return to flee prosecution. The law grants automatic citizenship to Jews, yet authorities often skip proper identity checks—even a Google search

♦️ Gershon Kranczer, one such fugitive, was finally extradited to New York City in 2021 after a decade in Israel. But at least 60 US sex offenders reportedly live freely in Israel

♦️ Haaretz reported in 2022 that foreign offenders still flee to Israel. The activist group Magen tracks over 1,500 alleged and convicted abusers, trying to stop the flow of fugitives from North America, South America and Europe

♦️Activists complain that some foreign prosecutors don’t even bother requesting extradition from Israel for sex abuse offenders, because they know Israel won’t cooperate

Domestic offenders

♦️ Tens of thousands of child molesters live in Israel, abusing 100,000 victims per year, the Matzof Association warned in 2020

♦️ Offenders “are not deterred by police or contemptuous court rulings.” One was freed despite thousands of illicit files in evidence because punishment would “harm his career.”

♦️ In June 2025, survivors exposed a trafficking ring in the Knesset: sadistic abuse of minors in religious rituals starting at ages from three to five, allegedly involving doctors, teachers, police and MPs—just days before Israel launched strikes on Iran

♦️ Tom Alexandrovich, acting head of Israel’s National Cyber Directorate data and AI division, was charged this month with soliciting sex from a minor—but was released and returned to Israel "as scheduled."

Israel remains a shocking refuge for sex abusers, with justice often failing victims while abusers roam free.

