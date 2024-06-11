The Lebanese Defeat of the Third Israeli Hermes 900 UAV - $10M

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Lebanese paramilitary group Hezbollah publishes footage of the defeat of the third Israeli Hermes 900 UAV.
On the 10th June: Hezbullah released footage of downing the 3rd Hermes-900 UAV over south Lebanon.
Air defence missile again not shown, kept a secret.
This is the 7th UAV to be shot down over south Lebanon and fall there:
- 3xHermes-900
- 2xHermes-450
- 2xskylark