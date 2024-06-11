The Lebanese Defeat of the Third Israeli Hermes 900 UAV - $10M

The Lebanese paramilitary group Hezbollah publishes footage of the defeat of the third Israeli Hermes 900 UAV.

On the 10th June: Hezbullah released footage of downing the 3rd Hermes-900 UAV over south Lebanon.

Air defence missile again not shown, kept a secret.

This is the 7th UAV to be shot down over south Lebanon and fall there:

- 3xHermes-900

- 2xHermes-450

- 2xskylark



