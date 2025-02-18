Mass Vaccination and CANCER VICTIMS - Part 19

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Australia
Senator Gerard Rennick continues to pressure Australian health regulators at The TGA(Therapeutic Goods Administration) to release the information that would show whether SV-40 was used in "process 2" of the Covid Poisons
" Process 1" and "Process 2" refers to the 2 different products that were used by Pfizer/BioNTech
"Process 1" is the product used to get EUA(Emergency Use Authorisation). Process 1 was not found to have been contaminated with SV-40.
"Process 2" however, is the product that was unleashed to the world population. Process 2 has been found to be contaminated with SV-40.
SV-40 is a known Oncogenic DNA virus which induces brain tumours, and other malignant cancers.
The TGA are doing their best to stonewall Senator Rennicks requests and cover up the presence of SV-40 in the "process 2" products..
Meanwhile, the Covid 19 jab induced cancer victims continued to pile up.
The following events occurred between Sept 2024 to Feb 2025
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984
