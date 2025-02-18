Mass Vaccination and CANCER VICTIMS - Part 19

Australia

Senator Gerard Rennick continues to pressure Australian health regulators at The TGA(Therapeutic Goods Administration) to release the information that would show whether SV-40 was used in "process 2" of the Covid Poisons

" Process 1" and "Process 2" refers to the 2 different products that were used by Pfizer/BioNTech

"Process 1" is the product used to get EUA(Emergency Use Authorisation). Process 1 was not found to have been contaminated with SV-40.

"Process 2" however, is the product that was unleashed to the world population. Process 2 has been found to be contaminated with SV-40.

SV-40 is a known Oncogenic DNA virus which induces brain tumours, and other malignant cancers.

The TGA are doing their best to stonewall Senator Rennicks requests and cover up the presence of SV-40 in the "process 2" products..

Meanwhile, the Covid 19 jab induced cancer victims continued to pile up.

The following events occurred between Sept 2024 to Feb 2025

Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/