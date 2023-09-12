Twelve Steps to Preparing Your County for Dangerous Carbon-capture Pipelines

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Steve Kenkel is a Shelby County, Iowa, supervisor who was surprised to learn that the carbon-capture pipeline company planning to install potentially dangerous pipelines in his area didn’t coordinate with the county. Here he lays out a how-to on what local officials need to do to ensure carbon-capture pipeline companies abide by local ordinances.