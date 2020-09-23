© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Sep 23, 2020] SEED - Work in progress: a few rendered comps
41 views • 8 months ago
Yep, we're still working on it! :) Here are a few rendered clips for you to check out from our current work-in-progress (which will run for 8 minutes total).
NOTE: None of this is finalized. Even though these are rendered, composite versions of the pre-viz, we still have more work to do on most of these shots. And of course, the music and audio will be finalized once we have a completed edit of the video. But this will at least show you a little of what's currently being done.
The final version of this project will primarily serve as a "proof of concept" video - essentially designed to show what we are intending to do and how we intend to do it. But this was done for a fraction of the budget of any comparable animated TV series. Obviously, with a bigger budget and more people working on it, we can do so much better (and do it a lot faster). But for now, I'm very happy and I really think this is a good baseline from which we can only improve.
If you'd like to see us do more and do better, please consider supporting the project: https://seedtheseries.com/sow
