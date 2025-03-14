© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just outside of Death Valley National Park is a lost desert town with people who've decided to live away from it all. The locals say they live in absolute freedom, without cops, crime, or any of the hassles (and few conveniences of the modern world) a strong community isolated from the rest of American society.