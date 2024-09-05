US accusing RT of meddling in its election is ‘manufactured hysteria’ – Sputnik India journalist

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The US is trying to accuse RT of interfering in their elections because they understand that they are losing both the war in Ukraine and the information war, Sputnik India journalist SL Kanthan explained.
Mirrored - RT
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/