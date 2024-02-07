"A Total COLLAPSE Is Coming" - Whitney Webb WARNING 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It’s a mathematical certainty that the worlds financial system is going to collapse.
And the global elites are going to use it to usher in CBDC’s and destroy online privacy.
That’s the message out from investigative journalist & author Whitney Webb.
Whitney believes the 2024 is going to be an extremely disruptive year. The world economic used forum is hinting at the possibility of a global cyber catastrophe which Whitney believes is going to used as a power grab?
What is the end goal? Destroy online privacy and introduce Central bank digital currencies. All with the purpose of gaining more control.