Whenever something is presented as "The Consensus", it is a scam, says Nick Hudson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
“Whenever something is presented as “The Science” or as “The Consensus” [such as COVID-19 or “Climate Change”], it is a SCAM.” “If any problem is presented as a ‘Global Crisis’ [such as COVID-19 or “Climate Change”], it is a SCAM.” “COVID-19… represents absolutely MINIMAL RISK to the vast majority of people on the planet.” Nick Hudson from Pandata.org tells BAM! News on 4 May 2023.
The full 7:40 minute interview is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/E9Jj5J31Ixyg/
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News