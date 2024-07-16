BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Deep State And How It Works
The Kokoda Kid
20 views • 10 months ago

If there's one video interview you must see, it's this one as ex-CIA analyst, Ray McGovern, lays the facts out for all of us to mull over. Mr. McGovern talks about the recent attempted assassination of President Donald Trump and he goes deeper into the JFK assassination on November 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas.

Mr. McGovern also covers some of the other 'dirty tricks' that the 3-letter agencies have gotten up to. Some of these antics are just outrageous.


Video Source:

Dialogue Works

﻿﻿With Nima R. Alkhorshid  & Ray McGovern


Closing Theme Music:

'Upon Reflection' by David Oxen

Fesliyan Studios


Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Dialogue Works or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pce tue21:48

Keywords
treasondeep statepresident donald trumpglobalistsdirty trickspresident john f kennedy
