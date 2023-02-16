BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Will Rates Go Up or Down?
What is happening
What is happening
60 views • 02/16/2023
 Feb 16, 2023
Are you looking for ways to protect your wealth during these uncertain times? Our expert Gold & Silver analysts have 27+ years of experience and can help you develop customized strategies to safeguard your assets. You can schedule a FREE strategy call through this link: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=DD2162023&month=2023-02

or by calling 877-410-1414. 🆓 Get a FREE guide on how to buy gold and silver: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-g.... 🗣 So now we have a very dangerous situation where the Fed says they won't be lowering rates with the markets. They don't believe them. And so they're betting on just the opposite direction. Both are attempting to call each other's bluff. And the reason this game of chicken is so different is because it's actually the most dangerous for the public, not the people playing the game. There are two ways that this can go, and it ultimately leads to the same result. Well, how much time do we have and do I protect myself differently depending on which each of those happens? These are the questions we'll answer coming up. 📖 Chapters: 0:00 Introduction

1:38 Stock Buybacks

3:45 Sleepwalking Into A Selloff

5:50 Who's At Risk?

6:44 Markets Play Chicken With Fed

9:40 Dangerous Game

11:50 Look at Lebanon

14:21 Wrap Up 🔗

To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/ 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️ 🔔Subscribe for critical info, strategies, and updates: https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldSilver


Keywords
foodenergyeconomyfederal reservemarketsgoldwatersilverinflationinterest rateslebanonitm trading inc
