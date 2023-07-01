Africa Is Standing UP And Demanding Respect

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Africa is the only continent on the planet that does not need to trade with outside nations for its survival and prosperity because there is everything in it. The country of the Democratice Republic Of Congo has enough resources it can finance the entire continent's civil service wage bill for twenty years! Africa has enough land to feed twice (!) the population on the continent. This means Africa can feed 4 Billion people and more!