SHaDoWCa7 sings Fallen Embers (Enya)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on May 26, 2020 along with her original description:

"As requested, here is my cover of Enya's song 'Fallen Embers.' This song is so touching, it was difficult for me to keep my composure. I hope this song may be a blessing to all who hear and may it bring you all happy memories of the loved ones we have lost. ♥ God bless you. ♥"

---------------------------------------------------------------

Lyrics: Fallen Embers

Once, as my heart remembers,

All the stars were falling embers,

Once, when night seemed forever,

I was with you...

Once, in the care of morning,

In the air was all belonging,

Once, when that day was dawning,

I was with you...

How far we are from morning?

How far we are...

And the stars shining through the darkness,

Falling in the air...

Once, as the night was leaving,

Into us, our dreams were weaving,

Once, all dreams were worth keeping,

I was with you...

Once, when our hearts were singing,

I was with you...

