5th Generation Warfare - Quartet Preview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5th Generation Warfare - What is it? What can we do about it? With Gregg Braden, Penny Kelly, Kingsley Dennis, and John Petersen.
The Corbett Report mentioned in the video can be found here: https://corbettreport.substack.com/p/your-guide-to-5th-generation-warfare
Full episode available to premium members here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/quartet-5th-generation-warfare/