Carney Worse Than Trudeau - MP's Salaries 2nd Highest In World

If you think Carney will be different from Trudeau, you’re mistaken





“Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.” This memorable line from The Who’s “Won’t Get Fooled Again” has been used in various ways for over 50 years. As Mark Carney, the newly-elected Liberal leader and now prime minister takes over from Justin Trudeau, we can add this side-by-side comparison to the discussion.





https://nationalpost.com/opinion/michael-taube-if-you-think-carney-will-be-different-from-trudeau-youre-mistaken









Exposing The Deadly Dangers Of ‘Dark Carnage’ Mark Carney To An Unsuspecting Western World





Having failed—abysmally—to take down President Donald J. Trump with two failed Impeachment attempts and the ongoing sour grapes lawfare, desperate Democrats are now enlisting Canadian Liberal politicians to finish the job for them.





Leader of the pack, PM Justin Trudeau replacement Mark Carney, who Canada Free Press calls ‘Dark Carnage’, is a modern day takeoff of ‘Joe Btfsplk’ cartoon fame:





https://canadafreepress.com/article/exposing-the-deadly-dangers-of-dark-carnage-mark-carney-to-an-unsuspecting-western-world









Mark Carney: Canada’s Next Mistake After Trudeau





Canada’s next Prime Minister, Mark Carney, is being hailed as a financial expert, but his selection sparks serious doubts about his fitness to lead. Carney has never held elected office, a glaring gap that undermines his readiness for political leadership. Governing a nation demands accountability to voters—something Carney has never faced. How can someone untested in the public arena effectively steer Canada through its challenges?





https://theuntamedtruth.com/mark-carney-canadas-next-mistake-after-trudeau/









Trudeau government wastes $10.7 billion this year on programs that don’t work





Canada’s Liberal government could save $10.7 billion this fiscal year alone by eliminating eight ineffective federal spending programs, says a new report by the fiscally conservative Fraser Institute.





https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/trudeau-government-wasting-10-7-billion-this-year-funding-programs-that-dont-work-report









Canadian MPs are now the second-highest-paid politicians in the world following Trudeau’s raise to $200,000





On the same day Canadians will see an increase in the federal carbon tax, MPs will also see a little extra on their pay stubs.





And with that April Fool’s Day pay increase, Canadian parliamentarians will become the second-best paid elected officials in the world after Americans.





According to numbers provided to National Post by the office of the Speaker of the House of Commons, Canadian members of Parliament will get their customary pay raise on April 1 — resulting in increases of anywhere between $8,500 and $17,000 this year.





https://nationalpost.com/news/on-april-1-canadian-mps-will-earn-worlds-second-highest-salary-for-elected-officials









Interprovincial trade barriers: what they are, why they exist and how to cut them





The Trump administration’s on-again, off-again threat to impose damaging tariffs has boosted an old idea for driving economic growth in Canada: eliminating interprovincial trade barriers.





“There are millions of different ways in which rules and regulations and standards and so on affect decisions that add up to a lot, at the end of the day,” said University of Calgary economics professor Trevor Tombe.





https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/business/economics/2025/02/04/interprovincial-trade-barriers-what-they-are-why-they-exist-and-how-to-cut-them/