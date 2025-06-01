BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
❗️SE Siberia: UKR is hitting the Irkutsk region with drones, South Eastern Siberia, near Mongolia, 2600 miles East of Moscow
❗️The Ukrainians are hitting the Irkutsk region with drones.

Yes, you heard right. IRKUTSK region

The red line gradually shifts towards Vladivostok...

❗️The Irkutsk region was attacked by more than 10 drones.

They are trying to hit airfields and military units

Presumably they were launched from a truck.

Drones take off from a Kamaz truck

My version with the truck was confirmed.

Someone drove a truck from where drones fly out.

They are also hitting the Murmansk region.

❗️ Drones are launched from a truck near Murmansk

Eyewitnesses report that at the Rosneft gas station near Olenegorsk there is a truck from which drones are flying out one after another.

Cynthia... Irkutsk is North of the country of Mongolia, about 2600 miles East of Moscow.

