Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
America Hits Rock Bottom - Repent and Turn Back To God
channel image
The Appearance
232 Subscribers
177 views
Published 2 months ago

Mailbag Show 12.19


DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE TO BE IMPLEMENTED IN 50 COUNTRIES BY 2028

https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/un-gates-foundation-team-up-to-implement-digital-infrastructure-into-50-countries-by-2028/


TSA PROPOSES ALLOWING FED ACCEPTANCE OF DIGITAL ID's

https://www.nextgov.com/digital-government/2023/08/tsa-proposes-allowing-federal-acceptance-digital-ids-while-future-requirements-are-crafted/389847/


CHILDRENS' RIGHTS AT RISH FROM DIGITAL PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURE

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2023/09/how-digital-public-infrastructure-can-unlock-critical-data-for-childrens-rights/


LAB MEAT AND BUGS TO REPLACE REAL MEAT

https://politicom.com.au/eat-bugs-and-live-in-a-pod-united-nations-to-tell-first-world-countries-to-limit-meat-consumption-in-foods-first-net-zero-plan/


U.N. ROADMAP TO COMBAT GLOBAL HUNGER AMID CLIMATE 'CRISIS'

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/dec/10/un-sets-out-roadmap-to-combat-global-hunger-amid-climate-crisis


COSMO MAG PROMOTES SATANIC ABORTION RITUAL

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/cosmopolitan-magazine-promotes-satanic-abortion-ritual-this-is-the-most-demonic-thing-ive-ever-seen/ar-AA1kjXKZ


DHS USES 'PREFERRED' PRONOUNS

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/immigration/dhs-use-preferred-pronouns-migrants


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK 74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Email: [email protected]

Keywords
newsdreamsshowchristianityprayerprophecyaieventsnetflixrequeststsacommentarycommentsquestionscurrentvisionsanswersbugstestimoniesaugusto perezdigital idcyber attackswefmailbagrise of evil

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket