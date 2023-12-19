America Hits Rock Bottom - Repent and Turn Back To God

Mailbag Show 12.19
DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE TO BE IMPLEMENTED IN 50 COUNTRIES BY 2028
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/un-gates-foundation-team-up-to-implement-digital-infrastructure-into-50-countries-by-2028/
TSA PROPOSES ALLOWING FED ACCEPTANCE OF DIGITAL ID's
https://www.nextgov.com/digital-government/2023/08/tsa-proposes-allowing-federal-acceptance-digital-ids-while-future-requirements-are-crafted/389847/
CHILDRENS' RIGHTS AT RISH FROM DIGITAL PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURE
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2023/09/how-digital-public-infrastructure-can-unlock-critical-data-for-childrens-rights/
LAB MEAT AND BUGS TO REPLACE REAL MEAT
https://politicom.com.au/eat-bugs-and-live-in-a-pod-united-nations-to-tell-first-world-countries-to-limit-meat-consumption-in-foods-first-net-zero-plan/
U.N. ROADMAP TO COMBAT GLOBAL HUNGER AMID CLIMATE 'CRISIS'
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/dec/10/un-sets-out-roadmap-to-combat-global-hunger-amid-climate-crisis
COSMO MAG PROMOTES SATANIC ABORTION RITUAL
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/cosmopolitan-magazine-promotes-satanic-abortion-ritual-this-is-the-most-demonic-thing-ive-ever-seen/ar-AA1kjXKZ
DHS USES 'PREFERRED' PRONOUNS
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/immigration/dhs-use-preferred-pronouns-migrants
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson
Email: [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.