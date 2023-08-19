X22 REPORT Ep. 3143a - Trump’s Economic Plan Is Working, The Spotlight Is On The Fed, Treasury & Biden

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3143a - August 18, 2023Trump’s Economic Plan Is Working, The Spotlight Is On The Fed, Treasury & Biden
The economy around the world is imploding, the people are seeing this. China economy is also failing, Evergrande has filed for bankruptcy. Trump needed everyone to see that the policies the [DS] is pushing will destroy the economy and the country. You can see the difference just by looking at the facts when Trump was in the WH compared to [JB].
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com or call 877-646-5347
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)