X22 REPORT Ep. 3143a - Trump’s Economic Plan Is Working, The Spotlight Is On The Fed, Treasury & Biden

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3143a - August 18, 2023Trump’s Economic Plan Is Working, The Spotlight Is On The Fed, Treasury & Biden





The economy around the world is imploding, the people are seeing this. China economy is also failing, Evergrande has filed for bankruptcy. Trump needed everyone to see that the policies the [DS] is pushing will destroy the economy and the country. You can see the difference just by looking at the facts when Trump was in the WH compared to [JB].





All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.









