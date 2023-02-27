BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Self -chant movements
shipshard
shipshard
5 views • 02/27/2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XEGmxefB4J0

Scooter rules. My safe route (video for children and for parents).Video about a safe route to kindergarten.

A roller for kindergarten with some rules for moving on a scooter.

We grab the phone and run to shoot specifically for TopContent.

TopContent community from professional video studio CMCproduction and SmartREC

Welcome to the friendly community of phone shooting fans!

https://vk.com/topcontent2022 TopContent

Here are the best for shooting content on the phone.


Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg


Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio 

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/@provideolife6884 

https://shipshard.blogspot.com 

https://ok.ru/shipshard1 

https://coub.com/violettawennman 

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman 


All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws 


Keywords
childrenparentssafetyscootertrafficruleskindergartenfor childrentraffic rulesvideo for childrenchildrens safetyfor moving on a scootermovements for childrentraffic rules for childrensafety for childrensafety for a childsafety rules for childrensafety rules
