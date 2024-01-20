TV star cut to shreds by VAXX poison induced CANCER

Thomas Miles @nephewtommy "#AD Getting vaccinated means I am able to get back on stage and bring laughter to my fans once again. Your vaccine questions have answers. To get the facts visit http://MyBetterTomorrow.org #BetterTomorrow @COVIDVxProject (https://twitter.com/COVIDVxProject )"
11:08 AM · Apr 6, 2022
https://twitter.com/nephewtommy/status/1511767895835127819
https://web.archive.org/save/https://twitter.com/nephewtommy/status/1511767895835127819

@thenephewtommyexp
"Thank you to my wife for her support. I am truly blessed 🙏🏾 @deevaj
May 18th, 2022 I got the call that I had been diagnosed with Thyroid Cancer. August 24, 2022 surgery was performed. ALL CANCER IS 100% GONE. No chemotherapy necessary.
GOD IS IN THE BLESSING BUSINESS.
My voice is slowly coming back around. Get ready...I will grab that Mic once again. 🎤
If I can be an example for anyone. Stay on top of your health. Get check ups on a regular basis.
It helps to already know God...it helps to already have a relationship with God. That way when you call on him...HE KNOWS EXACTLY WHO YOU ARE🙏🏽"
https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/Ci97_FkrYxv/?hl=en

Nephew Tommy Sets the Stage for "Ready to Love" | Ready To Love | Oprah Winfrey Network
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=FhH648tTy58

Destiny's Child - Soldier ft. T.I., Lil' Wayne
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=qFJ3VKnwmJw

