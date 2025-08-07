© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Israeli forces OPEN fire' on starving civilians including children waiting for food aid in Gaza
Unverified footage from salah_ostaz.
Adding:
CRISIS UNFOLDING IN GAZA: KEY HIGHLIGHTS
ISRAELI STRIKES
◻️ 44 Palestinians were killed across Gaza on Wednesday, including 18 aid seekers
◻️ At least 17 people were killed in attacks across the enclave since dawn, media reported
◻️ A UN clinic-turned-shelter in Gaza City was bombed, leaving dozens of people injured
◻️ Israeli artillery targeted Palestine Red Crescent Society headquarters in Khan Younis
HUNGER-RELATED DEATHS
◻️ 193 Palestinians have died from starvation, including five in the last 24 hours
◻️ “We can’t airdrop our way out of an unfolding famine,” UN food chief says
COLLAPSING HEALTHCARE
◻️ Gaza’s blood banks are empty and severe hunger has left many too malnourished to donate blood, health officials say
◻️ 100 premature babies are in danger as lack of fuel is affecting “lifesaving” operations, UN says
WHAT’S NEXT FOR GAZA
PM Benjamin Netanyahu to convene security cabinet on Thursday night to discuss the next steps regarding Gaza