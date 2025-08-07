'Israeli forces OPEN fire' on starving civilians including children waiting for food aid in Gaza

Unverified footage from salah_ostaz.

Adding:

CRISIS UNFOLDING IN GAZA: KEY HIGHLIGHTS

ISRAELI STRIKES

◻️ 44 Palestinians were killed across Gaza on Wednesday, including 18 aid seekers

◻️ At least 17 people were killed in attacks across the enclave since dawn, media reported

◻️ A UN clinic-turned-shelter in Gaza City was bombed, leaving dozens of people injured

◻️ Israeli artillery targeted Palestine Red Crescent Society headquarters in Khan Younis

HUNGER-RELATED DEATHS

◻️ 193 Palestinians have died from starvation, including five in the last 24 hours

◻️ “We can’t airdrop our way out of an unfolding famine,” UN food chief says

COLLAPSING HEALTHCARE

◻️ Gaza’s blood banks are empty and severe hunger has left many too malnourished to donate blood, health officials say

◻️ 100 premature babies are in danger as lack of fuel is affecting “lifesaving” operations, UN says

WHAT’S NEXT FOR GAZA

PM Benjamin Netanyahu to convene security cabinet on Thursday night to discuss the next steps regarding Gaza