North Dakota vs CBDC: Not So Fast!

Some well-intentioned opponents of a central bank digital currency are claiming that a new law in North Dakota will “eliminate its use and application” in the state. But a look under the hood tells us this is almost certainly not the case.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: May 5, 2023
