BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

17 Million Vax Deaths. "No Lives Were Saved From COVID Vaccines" Scientist Dennis Rancourt
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
343 views • 12 months ago

The War Against You


Apr 30, 2024


17 Million Vax Deaths. "No Lives Were Saved From COVID Vaccines" Scientist Dennis Rancourt

-

Posted April 29th, 2024

Frontline Health

-

In fact, Rancourt and his fellow scientists found in their analysis that all-cause mortality INCREASED every time the COVID-19 shots were deployed.

-

Here’s the 50,000-foot view:

-

For every 800 injections administered, Rancourt and his colleagues concluded in their 180-page paper that one vaccine-related death occurs.

-

This 1-in-800 number becomes even more alarming when you consider how many doses were given.

-

At the time of Rancourt and colleagues’ report, 13.5 billion COVID-19 injections were administered.

-

Divide that number by 800, and you end up with approximately 17 million COVID-19 vaccine-related deaths.

-

https://t.me/Shadows_Of_Darkness

-

FAIR USE FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES

-

Mirrored From:

Philosophers-stone.info pureblood


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/bgEZpKzRR9xw/

Keywords
vaccinedeathsbioweaponvaxjabshotinoculationinjectioncovidall-cause mortalityfrontline health17 millionthe war against youdennis rancourt
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy