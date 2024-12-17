Scene after explosive device killed General Kirillov, on Ryazansky Prospekt in Moscow was detonated using a radio signal - part 2

Adding: Russia's General Kirillov famously exposed COVID-19 as a man mad virus created by the US Government.

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov was head of Russia’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical (NBC) Protection Troops.





In August 2022 General Kirillov blamed (https://www.eurasiantimes.com/moscow-accuses-u-s-of-collecting-russian-blood-for-bio-warfare-dod-blames-china-of-cognitive-combat/?amp) the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for a possible role in the emergence of COVID-19 through its program on bat control.





In January 2024 General Kirillov revealed (https://tass.com/defense/1732473) that the US hindered a probe into COVID origin whilst Pfizer, Moderna harvested profits exposing a number of US contracting organizations, namely Nita Madhav, who was CEO of Metabiota, and Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance.

On the 22nd of May 2022 General Kirillov exposed (https://tass.com/politics/1449475) COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna's involvement in US military and biological activities in Ukraine.

Description:⚡️As a result of the explosion in Moscow, Lieutenant General of the Russian Armed Forces' NBC Protection Kirillov was killed.



He is the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian Armed Forces. His assistant also died.



An explosive device planted (in a scooter) at the exit of the building detonated at about 6 a.m. Windows were blown out in nearby apartments, emergency services are working on the scene.



An explosion happened in Moscow, the Press service of the Investigative Committee of Moscow issued a statement: The investigative bodies of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for Moscow have opened a criminal case in connection with the incident that occurred on Ryazansky Prospekt in Moscow, as a result of which two men died.



According to media reports, the explosion killed the chief of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Kirillov. However, there is no official confirmation yet.



UPD: The head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kirillov and his assistant were killed in an explosion on Ryazansky Prospekt in Moscow, the Investigative Committee reported.



The deceased general regularly reported at briefings that the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the United States were preparing terrorist attacks and war crimes



•In the summer of 2022, he spoke about the study of mosquito-borne viruses in US biolabs in Ukraine .





•In February, Kirillov cited examples of the use of toxic substances by the Ukrainian Armed Forces not only at the front, but also to carry out terrorist attacks;





•In August, he stated that the United States had begun to actively include Moldova and Romania in the schemes for transporting biomaterials from Ukraine;





•In October, Kirillov reported on Ukraine’s preparation of provocations with toxic substances;





•He said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces used Western chemical weapons in August in Sudzha under the guise of smoke shells, and in June a laboratory for the production of toxic substances was found near Avdeevka.





Maria Zakharova: Lieutenant General of the Russian Armed Forces' NBC Protection Igor Kirillov has been systematically exposing the crimes of the Anglo-Saxons for many years, with facts in hand: NATO provocations with chemical weapons in Syria, Britain's manipulations with prohibited chemical substances and provocations in Salisbury and Amesbury, the deadly activities of American biolabs in Ukraine and much more. He worked fearlessly. He did not hide behind people's backs. He walked with an open visor. For the Motherland, for the truth.



Blessed memory, the kingdom of heaven.

And: ☦️ During the terrorist attack in Moscow, General Kirillov's aide, Major Polykarpov, was also killed.

Ilya Polykarpov was an aide to the head of the Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Defense Troops (RCBZ), Igor Kirillov, and his death was reported by his wife, Natalia.

Ilya was actively engaged in humanitarian efforts, sending equipment and supplies to soldiers on the frontlines of the Special Military Operation. He is survived by his wife and two young children.

Kirillov was widely known for his reports on the use of chemical weapons by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and his role in the development of Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Defense (RCBZ) weapons systems, including the TOS-2 "Solntsepyok."