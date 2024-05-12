She was hit by a car, even stoned, and couldn't eat or drink because her jaw was broken

Pitiful Animal





I received this request for help via WhatsApp.

She was run over and even stoned.

She was confused, pacing back and forth in despair.

She cannot eat or drink.

Her jaw was broken, she was seriously injured and weak.

Let's see the condition of this little animal, everyone

It has been in this state for at least three days.

We have saved her.

That is a girl.

I cried my eyes out

Look at her condition.

I have no words to describe the sadness I am feeling.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ii-KDxavcAs