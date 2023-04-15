WEF Insider Admits Gates Is 'Force Jabbing' Humanity With mRNA in Food Supply

While everyone was distracted by the mainstream media’s latest news cycles, the elites have begun pumping mRNA into the US meat supply, with plans underway to insert synthetic mRNA into commercial milk and vegetables. And Congress has been exposed covering for Big Pharma and allowing them to pump mRNA into our food supply without our knowledge.





As soon as it became clear that a significant percentage of the population was going to refuse to be coerced into being vaccinated, the elite began working on cunning alternative schemes to force their jabs on us.





- Get 20% off C60 visit: https://vitaminc60.com and use coupon code 'newspunch' at the checkout.

- Sponsorship enquiries: [email protected]









https://rumble.com/v2i94zy-wef-insider-admits-gates-is-force-jabbing-humanity-with-mrna-in-food-supply.html