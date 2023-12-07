🔥 RFK Jr Slams Govt Agencies Captured by the Industries They are Supposed to Regulate

🔥 Robert F. Kennedy Jr Slams Government Agencies Captured by the Industries They are Supposed to Regulate





"NIH has stopped doing that kind of science and it's changed to do science that is corrupt, oftentimes that is used to promote the mercantile ambitions of the industries that it regulates. But mainly, it has become an incubator for pharmaceutical products. For example the Moderna vaccine is owned by NIH, and NIH gets to keep 50% of the royalties. They are making tens of billions from a product that they made us all take.





Not only that, but there are six individuals who work for NIH, who were top deputies of Anthony Fauci, who also have walk-in rights for the patents. So they are allowed to collect $150,000 a year from Moderna sales forever. Their children, their children's children. They're paying for their boats, their mortgages, their kids' education, their alimonies from what they get from Moderna."





