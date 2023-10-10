EPOCH TV | Kevin McKernan on What May Be Causing a Rise in Cancers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV | American Thought Leaders with Jan Jekielek
Kevin McKernan Talks COVID Vaccine DNA Contamination, the Monkey Virus SV40 Promoter, and What’s Actually in the Vaccines
"If you have all three of those happening – potentially increased integration risks, white blood cell reduction, and spike protein inhibiting the genes that are meant to clean up this type of problem – the combination of those things certainly could make sense and be tied to the rise in cancer that we are currently seeing."
