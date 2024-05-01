EPOCH TV: Facts Matter | These 6 States Are Making It Illegal for Illegal Immigrants to Enter

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter With Roman Balmakov | These 6 States Are Making It Illegal for Illegal Immigrants to Enter. 𝗪𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗵 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗰𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗱𝗼𝘄𝗻 𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗹 𝗶𝗺𝗺𝗶𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻? As the Southern Border crisis continues to spiral out of control—with illegal immigrants flooding into America, and with no end in sight—you’re beginning to see individual conservative states take matters into their own hands.





Specifically, while individual states don’t have the authority to administer the national border, they do have the authority to administer their own state borders (at least to a certain degree).





As such, we’re now seeing states with conservative leadership pass legislation that prohibits illegal immigrants from entering (or living in) the state.

It’s basically the exact opposite of sanctuary policies. Because instead of telling illegal immigrants that they’re welcome there, these laws instead either ban them from even entering the state or, if they do enter the state, they make remaining there significantly more difficult.





We’re now seeing a vanguard of six states with anti-illegal immigration laws at various stages of the legislative process.





