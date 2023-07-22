BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Smoking Guns The Series" part 1
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
198 views • 07/22/2023

In this video series, Dr. Rasaviharii is interviewed by Randy Walsh. Many questions will be asked and answered to the very best of their abilities, having accumulated over twenty years of research in to this topic which will be presented throughout this video series.

We hope that you will enjoy this program.

Why not open a FREE account at https://www.apollomoonhoax.net to view our extensive video library free from the restrictions that You Tube imposes on us?

You can pick up the latest edition of NEXUS MAGAZINE at :

https://nexusmagazine.com/?v=a25496ebf095

Mirrored - Apollo Detectives

part 1apollo missionssmoking gunsdr rasavihariirandy walsh
