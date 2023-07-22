"Smoking Guns The Series" part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In this video series, Dr. Rasaviharii is interviewed by Randy Walsh. Many questions will be asked and answered to the very best of their abilities, having accumulated over twenty years of research in to this topic which will be presented throughout this video series.
We hope that you will enjoy this program.
Why not open a FREE account at https://www.apollomoonhoax.net to view our extensive video library free from the restrictions that You Tube imposes on us?
You can pick up the latest edition of NEXUS MAGAZINE at :
https://nexusmagazine.com/?v=a25496ebf095
Mirrored - Apollo Detectives